Delta Employees Are Incredibly Rude To Woman Who Got Stuck On A Flight That Was Delayed For Six Hours Because There Was Nobody To Fly The Plane
by Ryan McCarthy
Nothing makes you crazier than being in an airport.
The inherent stress, the timetables, gates changing, its like one big ball of chaos that you have to navigate or you’ll be stranded in some strange city!
Not even to mention, delays, which inevitably happen the one time you decide to get there early!
Well TikTok user @heyesthercho knows that frustration all too well, as she posted about a seriously long delay she encountered at JFK airport.
But as much as we can all relate, her hysterics put her under the fire of internet critics who thought she was, in so many words, doing too much.
Check it out!
Esther starts off her video with some extremely colorful language for the good people of Delta Airlines after having her flight delayed out of JFK Airport multiple times.
“When I got to the gate at 3:00, they said oh this flight is delayed an hour. After an hour it said its delayed another hour.”
“Then its delayed two hours. A flight that supposed to leave at 3:30 is now scheduled for 6:55. It’s annoying, but I already spent $60 dollars on an uber to JFK. I’m gonna stick it out.”
But what really made her mad was the reason for the delay: the fact that there was no pilot to fly the plane!
“It was delayed because we didn’t have anyone to fly the plane. So we were waiting for someone to fly in from another flight so they could fly this plane.”
But when she finally got a chance to board at 7, the ten minutes they said it would take to board turned into one and a half hours!
“The captain keeps being like Oh we’re trying to defrost the plane. But nothing’s happening. And after three hours of sitting on the plane they say they have to deplane!”
To make matters worse, they wait another 30 minutes only for them to finally announce that their flight is cancelled. But she says things get even worse in part two!
In the follow up she says, “Everyone starts to bombard the desk because we’re trying to reroute our flight. The level of incompetence, rudeness, and disrespect from the delta staff!”
I’m sure she had a rough night, but if I’m gonna be real, you’re in an airport! What did you expect? Everything to work out? To get somewhere on time? Was this your first flight, ever?
“It was dehumanizing, like we’re all people here! We all have stories on why we’re taking this flight. My mom prepared the house for me!”
Her harrowing story only get worse. “It was like, the worst level of humanity that I’ve ever experienced. In the end I cancelled my whole trip, because in that moment I was just so defeated and traumatized.”
You’d think her plane got hijacked, or worse! Your flight got cancelled, its not the end of the world!
And Esther’s trauma only increased at the baggage claim where the woman, brace yourselves, told her to go wait for her bag to come out!
Check out this inspiring story of human survival for yourself.
Part One:
@heyesthercho
this is the worst flight experience ive ever had. please do not ever fly with @delta #worstflightexperience#horribleflight#delta#airport#worstairportever
Part Two:
@heyesthercho
it only gets worse from here… #worstflightexperience#flightexperience#terribleflight#horribleflight
TikTok wasn’t exactly… sympathetic, to Esther’s story.
This commenter pointed out she never even mentioned she was traveling during a week with some of the worst weather in the Northeast this year.
This commenter pointed out her story is a fantastic example of a first person problem.
And finally, this pilot reminded everyone that none of the representatives have any power over what the airlines choose to do!
Hopefully, with a good therapist, she’ll be able to “step foot in an airport again”.
