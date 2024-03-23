Doordash Customer Finally Catches A Driver Who Keeps Stealing Her Food And Makes Him Pay Her Back. – ‘Bro you owe me $35.’
by Chris Allen
There aren’t many more satisfying events in a drab day-to-day week than catching a thief red handed.
But doing it on camera? Well that’s just golden.
Then posting it for the world to see? Bonus!
A woman on TikTok named Elle shared that exchange and it was glorious.
The video starts with Elle standing outside her front door with the camera pointed at the ground.
The caption reads: “Pov: you get the same door dasher that stole your order last time.”
Grab the popcorn.
Then she gets right to it, saying
“Bro bro bro you owe me $35”
As he replies, “No problem.”
She continues to explain that he stole her order from the other day as he pulls out the oldest excuse in the book.
With a sheepish smile because he knows he’s caught he says,
“Oh sorry my English is a little…”
She wasn’t having that.
Uh huh.
Check out the funny exchange here:
@elledestiny
This mf stole my order the other day & i got him as a dasher again so i was waiting on him at the door 🤣 its all love im not really pressed 🤣🤣🤣#fypシ #doordash #foodie
Everyone in the comments knew it with that look of his.
This person just calls it out point-blank.
While one commenter actually thought that went quite well.
And we find out from Elle that he tried her on NYE! COME ON!
Nice try, fella.
