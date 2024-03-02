Elon Musk Is Now Saying Fossil Fuels Might Be So Bad After All And Thinks Climate Change Claims Might Be Exaggerated
by Laura Lynott
He’s the richest man in the world and he’s made billions from promoting climate change as a way of life lived with electric cars and solar power.
However, Musk took an about turn when he claimed fossil fuels aren’t that bad after all and maybe we shouldn’t get so hung up on the climate crisis.
If you’re scratching your head about now, it’s hardly a surprise because Musk was once seen as somewhat of a green hero due to the environmentally-minded products he sells.
But at a right-wing political gathering organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, Musk surprised everyone.
Reuters reported that Musk told the gathering that the: “Climate change alarm is exaggerated in the short term,” adding that the climate movement might have gone too far, causing people to lose faith in the future.
The CEO added also that “we should not demonize oil and gas in the medium term.”
Despite his comments, Musk then went on to explain he still counts himself as an environmentalist.
The entrepreneur said he was also anxious about Italy’s declining birth rate, stating it would affect the future work population.
And he even called on the Italian Government to come up with a plan to encourage families to have more children, saying it couldn’t rely just on immigration.
Time will tell on what happens our world but let’s hope we can agree we need to look after it!
If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.
Categories: SCI/TECH, STORIES
Tags: · climate change, elon musk, environment, fossil fuels, science, single topic, top