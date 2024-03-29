Employee Is Asked To Wash The Bathroom Even Though It’s Not In His Job Duties, So He Cleans It In A Hilariously Malicious Way
by Chris Allen
Power trips get power washed.
Remember that, kids.
Just treat people how you’d like to be treated, and you won’t have your bathroom being treated by the rage of Poseidon.
Man does it feel good to put those power hungry little twits in their place though.
One man on Reddit (via his wife’s story) had one of those perfect encounters.
My husband cleaned the work bathroom.
My husband is a very skilled outdoor tech for a big communication Corp. He’s been there 34 years. He was doing some online safety training in office. A 20- something inside engineer (skippy) told him to go mop the bathroom floor.
My husband refused, stating not covered under his job title.
Oh no.
Skippy chose the difficult, power-hungry route, standing his not-too-firm ground.
Skippy begged to differ, said the floor was muddy from the “outside pigs” boots, and he is management, so he can order people to do anything. ( not true of course).
Hubby got an idea, stated okay, he would go do it.
When you gotta comply, you gotta comply.
So the husband went to work with one of the best inventions ever: a power washer.
He went into the mechanic area, grabbed the power washer, put in lots of cleaner and hosed the bathroom down; ceiling to floor. Including the paper towel, toilet paper, magazines, and the crappy chair they stored in there.
(There is a floor drain, as this restroom is in the garage area. Skippy uses this bathroom as it is closest to his office.)
Do we think Skippy enjoyed his now-perfectly-clean bathroom?
Oh dear he didn’t think of every angle before he started bossing people around on his power trip now, did he?
Husband went back to his online courses. Skippy went to the restroom and came howling at my husband about soap being everywhere, it was a huge mess, blah blah blah.
My husband replied Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If it’s not cleaned enough he’d be happy to put de-greaser into the power washer and clean it again.
Skippy had to answer to his 2nd level and is now refusing to speak to my husband.
Just fantastic, it’s almost Pro Revenge as well.
Fits in so many wonderful little boxes, this story does.
Let’s see what folks out there had to say.
This comment. This right here. This is why we love Reddit.
One person loves imagining how embarrassed Skippy must have been.
Low level managers. Why is Napoleon complex always strong with them?
Everyone screenshot this right here, quick.
*practices in the mirror*
Now wash me crank that soulja boy.
WASH THIS.
