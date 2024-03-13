Employee Shows How Her Boss Spies At Her During The Workday And A Lot Of Folks Are Experiencing The Same Thing
by Laura Lynott
Most folks work hard nearly every day just to get by but we also cannot be on all the time. We need little breaks to be happy!
But what if your boss is monitoring your every move – even when you take coffee breaks and leave the desk to go to the bathroom?!
If there’s a camera around, well, your boss could actually be spying on you, if we go by this viral TikTok.
A orthodontist in Texas has shared a clip of the boss spying on a worker as she goes about her business on front desk.
“POV – you’re my manager looking at the cameras on a slow day,” the post reads.
The worker draws a sign on her computer screen reading: “Can I leave? Your fav,” showing she knows very well she’s being spied on.
The TikTok, shared by @rgvorthodontics went viral and kicked off a whole public debate on how wrong it is for bosses to spy on staff.
Would you be okay if your boss spied on you to see you were working?!
Watch the full clip here:
@rgvorthodontics
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
