March 13, 2024 at 9:37 am

Employee Shows How Her Boss Spies At Her During The Workday And A Lot Of Folks Are Experiencing The Same Thing

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

Most folks work hard nearly every day just to get by but we also cannot be on all the time. We need little breaks to be happy!

But what if your boss is monitoring your every move – even when you take coffee breaks and leave the desk to go to the bathroom?!

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

If there’s a camera around, well, your boss could actually be spying on you, if we go by this viral TikTok.

A orthodontist in Texas has shared a clip of the boss spying on a worker as she goes about her business on front desk.

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

“POV – you’re my manager looking at the cameras on a slow day,” the post reads.

The worker draws a sign on her computer screen reading: “Can I leave? Your fav,” showing she knows very well she’s being spied on.

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

The TikTok, shared by @rgvorthodontics went viral and kicked off a whole public debate on how wrong it is for bosses to spy on staff.

Would you be okay if your boss spied on you to see you were working?!

Watch the full clip here:

@rgvorthodontics

When the weekend went by too quick 😩 #fyp #funny #iykyk #coworkers #managersbelike #camerasatwork #cameras #recording #fypシ #meme #managerlife #officelife #officehumor #officefun #officebelike #coworkersbelike #leavingearly #ortho #braces #fypage #956 #956valley #valley #mcallentx #mcallen #mcallentexas #texas #rgv #rgv956

♬ оригинальный звук – Наталья

 

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Oh wow, now this is bad!

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

NO, not unless you’re a TV presenters!

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

Yes they do, but I think this time, it was for marketing!

Source: TikTok/@rgvorthodotics

Less spying, more salary!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter