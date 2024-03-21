‘You’ll have happy people on the phone.’ – Employee Shared An Easy Work-From-Home Job People Should Keep In Mind
by Matthew Gilligan
Just because a person works from home doesn’t mean their job is stress-free.
Yes, it’s nice to cut out the daily commute and the small talk by the water cooler, but a tough job is still a tough job even if you’re sitting in your living room wearing pajamas.
But if you’re looking for a new work-from-home gig that won’t make you want to tear out your hair, a woman named Melanie would like to have a word with you.
She posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she claims is a laid-back, remote job that people should consider.
Melanie explained, “All I’m saying is y’all need to be in insurance. Like it sounds boring and it honestly is boring,” she prefaces. “But trust me you need to be in insurance. But not just any insurance, let me…hold on, I’ll put you on right now. I don’t mean like State Farm, Geico, Progressive, no no no no. You don’t want that type of negativity in your life, OK? Negativity, we don’t want it. All that’s gonna give you is back-to-back calls and stress and like, loss of hair.”
She continued, “What you want to do is find companies that specifically insure toys. And when I say toys… boats, yachts, jet skis, motorcycles, stuff like that. ATVs. Because these are the type of people that have money to buy insurance. They had money to buy a toy, they had money to buy a boat, they had money to buy a motorcycle, they have the money to buy the insurance.”
Melanie added, “And they’re happy to get the insurance. Because they’re excited they got this new toy, you know? And then in return, the quality of your calls will be better. You’ll have happy people on the phone and the calls won’t be back to back. Because let’s face it, not a lot of us can afford to buy these nice things. Plus nine times out of ten you get to work from home, so…”
Sounds pretty good, don’t you think?
Let’s take a look at her video.
@cocinaconpepito
Don’t say I did’nt put ya’ll on 🤷🏼♀️ #tiktok #fyp #wfh #remotework
Here’s how people reacted.
This person seconded that!
Another TikTok user confirmed that this business is laid back.
And another reader weighed in.
Good to know!
Thanks for the tip!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · insurance, jobs, remote jobs, remote work, tiktok, top, video, viral, work, work from home, working