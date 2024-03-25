Employee Warned The Boss About Bad Traffic, But He Insisted They Come To The Office. So They Complied And Missed A Presentation They Were Supposed To Run.
by Matthew Gilligan
Imagine telling your boss you don’t think you’re gonna make it to work on time…because the Presidents of the United States and China are in town and traffic is gonna be horrendous…
Yeah, that’s not something you hear every day!
But this person was telling the truth…and their boss still refused to listen to reason.
Check out how they handled this situation in the story below.
Boss insisted I work in the office today.
“My boss and I had a disagreement about working from home this week.
The office is in San Francisco. I live in the East Bay and need to cross the Bay Bridge to get to work.
Today was NOT a good day to go in to work.
We had an important presentation scheduled today.
I wanted to do it “virtual” because the APEC meeting is in SF this week and everything seems disrupted.
President Biden and Chinese President Xi are here.
It’s a 2 hour commute on a typical day and I told my boss it might not be feasible to come in this week.
He insisted I come in, so I said OK but don’t blame me if I get stuck in traffic.
We had a pretty heated discussion about it.
Told ya so!
So today there’s a huge backup on every freeway toward the Bay Bridge because protesters have chained themselves across all 5 lanes.
The bridge is completely closed.
Now the boss wants me to do the presentation “virtual” but I told him I can’t, I’m stuck in traffic.
I can’t operate my vehicle and do the presentation.
You will have to do it without me (but he isn’t really qualified).”
Let’s see what folks said about this on Reddit.
One person has been there before…
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user nailed it.
One Reddit user said this story sounds familiar.
Another reader offered a compromise that might’ve solved the problem.
I’m glad I don’t have a morning commute to deal with…
Never again!
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.