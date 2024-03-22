Employee Was Told She Looked “Homeless” And Had To Dress Better For Work, So She Went All Out To Teach Her Manager A Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, you just gotta go all out…
And you’re about to hear from a woman who called her boss’s bluff at work and decided to dress to the nines!
Check out what she had to say in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
I overdressed for work.
“I (24f) work in a high end store and we have a very specific dress code.
The rules are clear…
No jeans unless it’s black, no leggings, no skirts above the knee, no spaghetti straps, no low cut shirts etc.
I wore a black tank top with a brown knitted turtleneck, black jeans, black shoes and black socks. My hair was in a nice bun as well.
I wore this many times before and had no issues with it until the other day.
I got pulled to the back by the ASM (assistant manager) and she told me that I need to “dress better” and “look less homeless”.
The manager being right beside her said nothing and when I tried to ask what she meant the manager told me to listen to her.
It was on!
That night I went online and found everything I needed.
The next day I went all around the local mall and shopped until I couldn’t shop anymore!
I got a blue dress ($20), white gloves ($5), fake pearl necklace and bracelet ($15) and I went to the drug store to get bobby pins.
I spend that night doing my hair until it was perfect, I ironed my dress, I cleaned and polished the pearls and I practiced light makeup, everything was perfect and ready!
I woke up at 5:30am to be at work by 9. I did my hair, my makeup, my nails and I got dressed.
I took one final look in the mirror and I was smiling like no tomorrow!
You know what’s coming next…
I walked into work to see my manager and assistant manager angry at me while I’m smiling!
I got instantly pulled into the back and they yelled at me.
All I had to say was “I don’t look homeless now do I?” I walked out and customers only wanted to talk to me because I looked fancy! It was a good day!
I didn’t take any of myself because I forgot lol I was too excited but for reference look up “Beehive Hair” and “Audrey Hepburn: The Little Black Dress”.”
Ask and you shall receive.
Nice work!
