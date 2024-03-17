Entitled Customer Throws A Fit When He Can’t Get His Milkshake 15 Minutes Before Closing Time, So Worker Gave Him Exactly What He Asked For
by Ryan McCarthy
Going to fast-food restaurants late at night is always a gamble, but for those of us who always eat dinner late, its a risk we often have to take.
Late night runs to Chipotle, for example. leave you with about 5 ingredients to build your burrito, and don’t even think about any chips being left.
But for those of us with working brain cells, we know this obviously isn’t the fault of the workers, its our own fault for waiting so late to eat!
Well not in this user’s story, where a man coming through his drive through just before they closed, and ordered a large milkshake, only to find out they only had mediums left.
And when this jerk demanded a large milkshake anyway, OP decided to give him exactly what he asked for.
Check it out!
The Ongoing Saga Of The Big Hairy Man Baby.
I run a drive thru in Phoenix, Arizona, nestled between Cacti and palm trees. We’ll call my square-burgered joint “Mendys”.
Around seventy percent of our customers have been here before (or at least used the exact same credit card), and we really get to know our customers.
They get to know us as well. One of these customers, big hairy man baby or BHMB for short , is in one of his argumentative moods again.
He orders his large chocolate “Phrosty” fifteen minutes before we close up shop and start (continue) cleaning the store.
But OP said considering it was so late, the “phrosty” machine had already been turned off.
We shut down the phrosty machine an hour before close most nights, because we try to get out of dodge before 2am.
We all need the overtime, and would love to stay and get paid 22.50 hourly, but we’re strongly encouraged to start the cleaning processes as things wind down. So that’s what we do.
We like hours, so we make the boss happy. We also know we have many late night phrosty eaters, so we make them ahead of time and store them in the freezer.
Many of them. We make them mediums mostly, and a couple large and small. We usually have some to take home at night.
Apparently phrosties were in high demand that night, because the only size they had left was medium!
So when he orders his large frosty, I gently explain that all we have is medium, and I can give him two mediums.
This adds to about 1.25 large ones and I explain to him that he’d be getting more phrosty and I works just charge him for the large.
He adamantly clapped back at me with the fury of a thousand low-stakes issues; slathered in swears, riddled with rudeness.
“What the **** is wrong with you people?!?!?! I’m here every ****ing day!!!! Give me a large!!”
And after he asked so politely, OP was in just the mood to comply with his demand!
We hadn’t premade larges , but as it happened we had JUST turned off the phrosty machine within the last hour, and it had been too busy to start cleaning it.
I knew the second he demanded a kegs that it would be liquidy. Well, literally liquid. Low quality garbage I wouldn’t feed my dog (not just because chocolate kills ).
The large cup filled so quickly that I couldn’t even fold my hands together menacingly as I hovered over my concoction of disappointment.
Big hairy man baby gets to the window , chooses some more choice words to the tune of “that’s what I ******* thought”.
He pays the dough and takes his disgust off into the moonlight. I wish I could see this guys face as he ate/drank his dessert , but all that chest hair was in the way.
Its always the people that you try to help that end up being the biggest jerks to you!
Reddit absolutely loved seeing the fast food workers finally get revenge on the Karens, but this user thought things were going to end differently.
And this user swooped in to clear up some people’s confusion about “phrosties.”
And finally, this user came to OP for some insider information about his stores fries.
And for one more piece of insider information, you should try dipping your french fries into the “phrosty”!
Don’t knock it til you try it, it’s heavenly!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top