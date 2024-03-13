Generous Friends Buy Her A Bunch Of Necessities, But Her Mom Returned Them For Store Credit So She Could Get Things For Herself
All kids need basic things to survive and thrive in the world and poverty isn’t the only cause of neglect.
Some parents intentionally withhold the necessities of life from their children.
This story broke my heart, even more so because OP feels guilty for seeking a better life.
I just want to hug this kid and tell her she did the right thing.
AITA for telling my friends dad my mom returned everything he got me for store credit for herself
So last year my mom married Mark and we moved to a new state. We have a 3 bedroom house.
My mom and mark have one room, Marks daughter Lily (10) has her own room and I (13f) share with my brothers (16, 18 and 22).
Mark doesn’t want my mom to work but he also doesn’t give her money for us because that’s our dad’s job so I was kinda on my own to get anything I needed.
A guy at my school noticed I don’t have a lunch most of the time so he started bringing extra food for me then I started going to his house after school.
They’ve been really nice to me. They take me out with them and they got me pair of shoes because mine were too small.
Sometimes good samaritans go above and beyond providing the essentials.
They went all out for me for Christmas.
I got 2 pairs of boots and another 2 pairs of shoes, 6 pairs of jeans, 4 leggings, like 20 shirts, 2 jackets, a raincoat, rain boots, umbrella, new backpack and water bottle and even hair stuff and some makeup.
They also got me glasses but that wasn’t really a Christmas present.
Their generosity gave OP courage to speak out. This was the last straw.
My mom took everything back for store credit and she used it to get herself stuff.
My friends dad picked me up the day after Christmas to take me to camp (he signed me and my friend up for cooking camp during winter break) and I told him what happened.
He called cps and they came to camp to talk to me a couple days later then they came to the house and now I’m staying with my friend and his dad.
He reordered everything he got me plus he had me go into Target and some other stores to get a couple things until everything gets here but my mom is really mad that I told him and she’s saying I got her in a lot of trouble.
So I wanted to know if I was wrong for telling him that she returned everything.
Many commenters seemed ready to give OP a virtual hug.
Some people were angry about the theft on top of the neglect.
Several commenters smelled something fishy (and I did, too).
This situation is sadly not rare. It resonated with this person.
The comments gave me faith in humanity and I’m so grateful I had loving parents.
People, if you don’t want to look after your kids, don’t have them!
