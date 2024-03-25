Girlfriend’s Requested He Keep An Eye On Her Banana Bread, So When He Doesn’t Things Get Tense And The Loaf Ends Up In The Sink
by Ryan McCarthy
Have you ever known a couple that made you seriously question why they were even together in the first place?
From always fighting about each and every little thing, to getting on each other’s case about the tiniest of mistakes; it makes you wonder if they even like each other!
It’s almost as if instead of being built on happy memories, their relationship runs entirely on spite!
Well this user knows that feeling first-hand, like when he went to Reddit to explain how a loaf of banana bread had him and his girlfriend at each others’ throats!
Check it out!
AITA For not repeatedly telling my gf when the oven was beeping?
My girlfriend was cooking banana bread tonight. She sets the timer on the oven and asks me to tell her when it beeps while she goes back to the bedroom.
I call her when it does. She puts it in a bit longer though/puts another tray in and asks me to call her again. This happens several times.
Eventually I ask her why she can’t just set a timer on her phone (which I normally do when cooking) so this doesn’t have to be a two man job.
But OP’s girlfriend wasn’t losing her human-oven-timer that easily!
She tells me no, just keep telling her when it beeps. I go off into the study and hear it beeping again a bit later but don’t say anything.
She comes out a few minutes later and throws a full on tantrum.
She tries to grab off me a plate of banana bread I’m already eating.
And soon the banana bread had escalated things into a physical confrontation.
After physically fending her off I tell her she’s being ridiculous and finish it.
I go back to the kitchen and she’s thrown the remainder of that tray (which she just spent like an hour cooking) in the sink, ruining it out of spite and now not talking to me again.
We have arguments like this like every other week…
AITA?
All this over a loaf of banana bread? And OP says arguments like these are happening every week!
It’s stories like these that have me wondering why some people stay together!
If using an oven timer can get you this worked up, what do you think the rest of your like is gonna be like?
Reddit was left scratching your head at this story, pointing out how weird it was to make an issue out of this.
And this user said checking on food your parter is making is not the hassle OP is making it out to be.
This user said this is an example of a relationship where neither person likes or respects each other.
And this user agreed, saying OP and his girlfriend had issues that ran much deeper than the banana bread!
Finally, this commenter said there seems to be zero reason for either one of them to keep this relationship going.
If this is how they act over using a kitchen timer, I don’t want to even be on the same block as them when a real issue comes up!
