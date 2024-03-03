March 3, 2024 at 12:33 pm

Goodwill Customer Noticed That The Store Was Selling A Used Hillshire Farm Lunch Meat Container. – ‘I’m not paying $2 if I don’t get the turkey with it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess Goodwill stores will sell just about anything these days, huh?

Well, judging by the video you’re about to see, what I just said is absolutely true.

A TikTokker named Aliyah shared a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something odd that she stumbled upon when she went shopping at a Goodwill store.

It was…wait for it…a used container from Hillshire Farm…like the kind that deli meat is sold in.

Gross!

And it gets better!

The meat expired in 2016!

Aliyah said, “I’m not paying $2 if I don’t get the turkey with it.”

Well said…

Check out the video.

@aliyahlauren98

Goodwill you’ll try selling anything 👏🏼😂 #goodwillstores #goodwillshopping #secondhandshopping #sellingtrash

♬ original sound – Aliyah Lauren

Here’s how people reacted.

One viewer wasn’t having it…

Another individual knows where their stuff is going now…

And this TikTokker thinks this is overpriced.

Yeah, this is gross.

Do better, Goodwill!

