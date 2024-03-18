Goodwill Customer’s Reselling Hack Has People Wondering It’s Driving Up The Prices For Second-Hand Clothing
by Chris Allen
Thrift shopping has become a cult in and of itself.
There are so many influencers and buyers who make a killing with second-hand clothing!
Very few of us have the patience and the drive to make it work, but some do!
Like Jill on TikTok, who shows us exactly her secret to reselling Goodwill clothes.
She shows her process of taking items she purchased from Goodwill over to Plato’s Closet.
Reselling them for profit.
Hmmm…
The many ways people skirt the systems to make a buck.
She explains, “…but $91.99 that is not bad on 14 dollars of things”
So she made out like a bandit!
“That is seventy-seven dollars & fifty-four cents of profit”
Interesting little money hack on a Tuesday huh?
Check out her full (muted) explanation here:
@journeywithjill_
Reselling clothes from the goodwill bins at platos closet is a low risk way to make some profit. It is quick and easy to sell at platos closet and the cost of goods at the goodwill bin is low enough to make a decent profit. I will do this to supplement my ebay reselling side hustle #ebayreseller #resellercommunity #platoscloset #sidehustle #goodwillbins
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person was out there yelling “SHHHHHH!”
While I just loved this exchange.
*chef’s kiss*
Apparently Indiana’s where it’s at for this little hack of hacks.
Worth your time or nah?
I guess it’s worth it every once in a while.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!