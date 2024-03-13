March 13, 2024 at 7:41 pm

His Date Ordered Of A Huge Tub Of Ranch At Dinner And People Say That No Red Flags Are Detected. – ‘You know you’re going to marry her.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

Hey, Ranch is good stuff…

In moderation!

And maybe ordering a tub of the creamy stuff on a first date isn’t the best look in the world…

Or maybe it is!

Who are we to judge?!?!

Well, a TikTokker named JH decided he was the person to judge this kind of behavior and he posted a video showing what happened when he went out on a first date with a woman who didn’t hold back in the Ranch department.

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

The video shows JH first filming himself and then he turned the camera around and the text overlay reads, “On a first date and this girl gets a tub full of ranch.”

His date was going to town on some fried chicken and she had quite the side of Ranch dressing for dipping purposes.

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

It’s hard to tell whether JH thinks this is a good thing or a bad thing…

Hmmmm…

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

Here’s the video.

@jacksonhuff2233

This girl loves her ranch #fyp #awkward #gf #ranch

♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer thinks she’s the one!

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

Another person thinks he needs to hang on to her.

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

And one TikTok user was annoyed by HIS behavior…

Source: TikTok/jacksonhuff2233

The girl of your dreams or your nightmares?

Debate!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter