‘Had a thousand dollars just sitting there waiting.’ – The Government Might Owe You Money. This Woman Tells You How To Find And Claim It.
by Matthew Gilligan
Listen up, ladies and gents!
Because this is one TikTok video that’s filled with info that you’re not gonna want to miss out on.
A woman named Avery shared a video on the social media platform and let viewers in on some pretty important advice that the general public isn’t hip to.
Shs said, “I had no intention of causing absolute alarm when I told you that if you go to your state treasury’s website, you will find a massive list of all the money the government owes people.”
Avery said that the funds could be from multiple sources and added, “I saw one girl—she had a thousand dollars just sitting there waiting for her to claim.”
Avery thinks a lot of people don’t know about this and said, “We have no idea what we even owe for taxes, but the government says, ‘Good luck, Buster.’ But when they owe us money, they don’t even tell us. They don’t notify us.”
She’s right about that!
Let’s see what she had to say.
@averybrynn1
tired of the backlash
Here’s how TikTokkers responded.
This person got a teeny-tiny little bit o’ change…
Another person’s friend cashed in!
And this TikTok user has a little bit of money coming her way.
Might as well check, right?
What are you waiting for?!?!
