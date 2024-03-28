He Didn’t Invite His Ex-Wife To His Wedding Because Her Boyfriend Is Prejudiced, And Now She’s Incredibly Upset About It
by Matthew Gilligan
Hmmm…this is a strange story…
I don’t want to give too much away, but all I can say is that I can understand this story from the perspectives of both the people you’re going to hear about.
But now it’s up to YOU to read the whole thing and see what you think.
Start now!
AITA for not telling my ex-wife I got married again?
“I 28 m was married to my ex-wife for two years before we divorced because I realised I was gay.
I had been out as bi from age 16 as I knew I liked men but also liked women.
However I realised when I was 24 that I didn’t like women.
Things seemed to be fine.
So I told my wife I wanted a divorce but said I was happy to co-parent our 1 year old.
She agreed.
We both lived in London until recently I moved to Switzerland to live with my now husband and we got married there.
Until…
I didn’t invite my ex as she had a new boyfriend who me and our little boy don’t like and I knew he would definitely say something prejudiced at the wedding.
I have complete custody of our son as he wanted to live with me and my ex agreed.
Now our son was at the wedding and looked so smart so I sent photos to my ex and she started messaging me and calling me telling me I am so rude for not inviting her or even telling her and she did.
She also said she wanted our son back with her, I said no and now all her family are messaging me saying I am an ******* and should’ve told her.
AITA?”
I think a lot of people in the comments are out to lunch.
It's his life, not hers.
