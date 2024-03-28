He Told His Wife He Needed A Day Off, And When She Didn’t Respect That… He Left The House
Parenting is a 24/7 job, and it makes it one hundred times easier to have a partner in that job who is really willing to dig in and take their 50%.
When you don’t, things can go badly in your relationship, and fast.
OP works and his wife stays home, after hours they split home and kid duties.
I (35m) have been married to my wife (32f) for 7 years. We have two children together (6m) and (3f).
She takes care of house and babysits the kids most of the time because she’s a SAHM but we evenly split chores and childcare on weekends and when I get home from work.
His wife has more of a social life than OP does, though.
My wife is much more social than I am. We moved to her home state from mine because she was wanted to be closer to her parents and her childhood friends.
Now, she is a lot more social than I am. She goes on 3-4 girls trips a year. I have no issues with that and I’m happy to babysit the kids full time in her absence.
I’m more of a homebody anyway so I usually like to just paint in the spare room or play video games every once in a while instead of traveling out of state.
I don’t really take time off from work unless we do something as a family
While a stressful work project was winding down, OP told his wife he wanted to take a day totally off.
For the past 3-4 months, I was very busy on a major project at work. I’ve been working 60 hour weeks and frankly I’m exhausted with the stress.
So when the project was finally coming to an end, I told my wife I’m taking a day off and I won’t be doing any work around the house.
Of course, I’d still clean up after myself but I didn’t want to do any chores or childcare on that one day.
I told her that 2 weeks in advance and she agreed. I also reminded her three days before
He made a mistake in not leaving the house, apparently.
However, when that day came, my wife “forgot” about our agreement.
I was in the painting room and my wife interrupted me telling me she needed me to give our daughter a bath because she spilt milk all over herself and couldn’t do it because she had to wash the dishes.
It was annoying but whatever, stuff happens.
Later on when I was playing video games, my wife tells me our son needs help for his math homework. I ask her why can’t she help him herself, she said it’s because she has some “work” to do.
This work was actually her best friend coming over and chatting for an hour.
When he did, she accused him of abandoning her.
This really pissed me off so after I helped my son and the best friend left, I told my wife I’m leaving the house for 4-5 hours.
She asked me where I was going, I told her I’m just going to chill in the park and do whatever. But then she said needs me to help out with the chores and with the kids.
I told her that today was my day off from all work including house work and it’s her job to babysit the kids on this day before I left the house
When I came back she was acting cold and called me an asshole for just abandoning her and the kids.
I think she’s being dramatic but when I spoke to my sister, she said parenting is a 24/7 job. So AITA?
Is Reddit on OP’s side? Let’s hear them out!
The top comment is forgiving of OP’s semantics and says he’s not to blame.
He’s treating himself and his wife equally, so it’s not an issue.
Sometimes, we are babysitting our own kids.
Some people are over the semantics battle.
They feel like OP is consistently getting the short end of the stick.
I cringed as soon as I read “babysit” while referring to his own kids.
That said, I agree we don’t need to get hung up on it here.
