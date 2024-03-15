He Tried To Warn An Employee That A Heavy Load Wasn’t Tied Down Right, But He Ignored Him And Ended Up Wrecking His Truck
by Ryan McCarthy
People drive with crazy stuff about to fall out of their car all the time.
I’ve seen couches hanging out of the trunk of a sedan, a ladder going from the passenger seat to the trunk, even someone with their trunk being held steady with bungee cords!
But if you’re being paid to transport something, you really want to make sure whatever you’re delivering is secure.
Well that lesson would have been very helpful in this story, when a man tried to offer someone advice on securing slippery decking, only for them to refuse it and have it all fall off and ruin his truck!
Check it out!
You sure you know how to tie down that load? Okay, have it your way.
A few years ago I pulled into a lumber yard parking lot on my way to pick up a super small item.
As I was walking through the parking lot on the way to the store I saw this guy tying about three thousand dollars worth of composite decking into the top of his truck rack.
Now, if you know anything about composite decking you know that it is expensive, heavy and SUPER slick (especially when multiple boards are together).
This guy was using a rope to tie this down. Now, don’t get me wrong… ropes are great and there are some awesome knots out there.
And this guy could have used all of them… but rope simply wasn’t going to cut it, no matter what fancy knots her knew.
But when OP tried to warn the man of his mistake, the guy did not take very kindly to it.
On my way in a politely told the guy:
“Hey, just so you know those are REALLY slippery when stacked. A rope isn’t going to cut it. You REALLY need to get a couple of ratchet straps for that.”
“Don’t worry, I got it,” he replied in the most smug way he could muster.
And so OP left him to his job, knowing that he was in for a world of hurt!
Okay, his issue…so I went to buy my thing. I was back in my truck in three minutes and it turns out I was behind this guy leaving the driveway.
As the front of his truck dipped into the gutter three thousand dollars worth of expensive composite decking slides right off of the top of his truck.
It completely obliterates his hood and fans out across the boulevard. As I drove past I honked, smiled and waved.
After all…he clearly wanted me to mind my own business….so I did.
Well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions! Don’t get me wrong, everyone hates people telling them how to do their job.
But if a random stranger came up and gave me a super specific and vaguely ominous piece of advice, I think I’d listen!
Reddit rushed to the comments with their own stories of completely unearned confidence.
This user saw an unsecured load of steel sheet come off a truck, but in her case she was on a highway!
And this user thought that OP’s suggested solution would not be as effective as he thought, but honestly this reads like Greek to me.
And finally, this woman told a story that sounds eerily similar to Final Destination, and said she was just glad no one got hurt in OP’s case.
I’m glad someone said it, because the only thing I think when I hear unsecured load is that god-awful scene in Final Destination. It has seriously traumatized me.
Like, if I’m driving behind a truck with any sort of logs in its bed, I’m in the furthest lane over passing it as soon as I can. I don’t play with unsecured loads.
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.