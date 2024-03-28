He Wouldn’t Allow A Service Dog Into His House During A Party, So Now His Friend Thinks He’s A Jerk
by Matthew Gilligan
No dogs means no dogs, right?
That’s what I think…but this story isn’t about me!
It’s about the guy who shared his tale on Reddit, and we want you to read his story and see if you think he acted like an *******.
AITA for not letting a service dog into my party.
“I (29M) hosted a pumpkin carving party for my friends and I this past weekend and a decision I made is causing drama amongst us.
The party was indoors as its still nearly 100 degrees during the day where i’m at.
I dislike cats and dogs, any and all. My friends know this.
Primarily, i think they are filthy. I want nothing to do with them because of that.
And then it happened…
A buddy and his current fling, early relationship girlfriend, how ever you want to define it showed up, she has a golden retriever with her. I did not know this dog was coming.
No one ran this by me, I would have said no. I pulled him aside and told him the dog had to go.
He says if the dog has to go, she has to go, and then I have to go to.
I just say, come on man, you should know better than to bring a dog to my house.
No dice!
He said that its a service animal, Apparently for Diabetes. He thought it would be different.
I said no, it might medically help her, but its still an animal. He starts arguing but maintain my stance.
I offered to keep it in the garage with the AC on.
He goes and talks to his girl and she looks annoyed, I felt bad about that. They opt to leave.
He lets me know i’m an *******.
My friends were all split on how I handled it.
AITA?”
Gotta say… the service dog thing is a little out of hand.
I might have done the same thing.
