Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Booked A Trip With Another Woman, So She Stole His Passport And Made Sure He Couldn’t Leave The Country
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a good one, folks!
It’s a story that a woman wrote on Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page and she wasn’t messing around when she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her.
So, what did she do…?
Read on and see what happened!
Cheat on Me and No One Goes on Vacation.
“My ex and I used to go to a Cancun resort every year with a bunch of our mutual friends.
She made a discovery…
I found out my ex was cheating on me when I accidentally got a flight confirmation email that he booked tickets for himself and the other girl.
It was rough.
Tried to have a civil breakup but he refused to pay me for the Cancun vacation that I had already prepaid.
I tried to get my money back but he refused.
After our breakup it took me several weeks to find a new place to live and move my things out of his house.
On the last trip to the house I asked him one last time for the money and he again refused.
I’ll take that!
So I “accidentally” packed his current passport in my last box of things and left my expired passport in its place.
Since he has already booked the tickets he apparently didn’t check the passport until he was at the airport and was denied the international flight because he didn’t have a current passport.
I never did get my money but I did get immense satisfaction that he didn’t get to go on vacation.”
Sorry, buddy…
You done messed up!
