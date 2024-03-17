Her Boyfriend Steps Out Of Car To Take A Call, But His CarPlay Ends Up Exposing Him As A Cheater. – ‘Does he realize we can literally see who he’s talking to?’
by Ryan McCarthy
Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, is more satisfying than seeing a cheater get found out.
Whether its clothes being thrown out into the street or screaming and yelling at a quiet restaurant, you know you’re in for a show.
And luckily for us, TikTok user @kayla.g21 decided to document the moment her boyfriend’s own bluetooth connection exposed his cheating!
Check it out!
Kayla’s video starts right in the middle of the action, as she realizes in real time that her boyfriend, who had stepped out to make a call, is being unfaithful to her, because his phone is still connected to his car’s bluetooth!
“Does he not realize we can literally see who he’s talking to?” But just like the famous meme, the woman was too stunned to speak! “I can’t- I’m- No- I’m so serious what do i say?”
And when the boyfriend gets back in the car, Kayla wastes no time gathering him, immediately asking who he was talking to. His response? His mom!
“What do you have your Mom in your phone as?” He responds “Mother”, and she asks if he’s sure about that. He says he is. Big mistake. Huge.
“So why were you just talking to ‘Blonde 8’?” YIKES. I think I would have actually passed away if I was in that car. I don’t know how the camera woman kept herself together.
The boyfriend tries to keep his cool. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” She hits back, “Do you not know that your Bluetooth is connected to your car?”
“I saw you were talking to Blonde 8, a literal picture showed up. Don’t tell me you were talking to your Mom, I know what your Mom looks like!”
But just when you were ready to stop cringing, Kayla reveals there’s a part two!
As part two starts, her boyfriend has now changed his story to saying his phone must be malfunctioning.
“I literally don’t know what you’re talking about. It could have been a glitch or something in the system. Why would I name someone Blonde 8 in my phone?”
But Kayla isn’t buying it. “I don’t believe you. But ok, pull up the receipts! Pull up your call log right now.”
The boyfriend initially refuses, “Why do I have to? I’m not pulling out my phone.” Which doesn’t exactly sound like a glowing sign of innocence.
Reader, can you hazard a guess at what the call log showed?
“It’s right there, Blonde 8!” Somehow still trying to act innocent, the boyfriend blurts out “It’s a glitch. I don’t know! I don’t know who that is!”
Then the video cuts to him somehow STILL denying any wrongdoing. When Kayla says she literally saw the call, he says “I literally don’t know who that is.” To which Kayla yells “Are you gaslighting me?”
I mean gaslighting doesn’t even cover it, it was straight up trying to convince her that all the evidence she had gathered was somehow a GLITCH in his phone! I mean come on!
Check out Kayla’s video for yourself, and prepare to cringe! Part 1:
@kayla.g21
& this was just the beginning
Part 2:
@kayla.g21
Replying to @Amanda but trust that i called blonde 8 right after this
TikTok was in shock and disbelief at his audacity, with this person warning if your girlfriend asks you a question, she probably already knows the answer.
The name “Blonde 8” also had a lot of people confused.
And this user asked what we were all thinking, who was the call that he deleted in the video?
This person thought she should have used CarPlay to expose him even more!
And finally his lie was so unbelievable that even the MLB had to get in on the ribbing!
Yikes. If the MLB is calling you out for being a dirtbag, you know you messed up.
