Her Boyfriend Won’t Make A Separate Meal For Her Brother For Their A Special Dinner. It Did Not Go Well.
by Matthew Gilligan
Man, some people can be such BABIES about food…
And after reading this story from Reddit, I guess some people can also be babies about other people making their food!
What’s going on here?
Read on to get all the details and see if you think this woman was out of line.
AITA for calling my boyfriend a jerk for refusing to accommodate my brother’s eating habits?
“My boyfriend and I have been dating for 11 months.
In fact our 1 year anniversary would be this coming Sunday.
So my boyfriend thought it would be a cool idea for him to cook for my parents. He wants to make fish tacos.
And then, there’s her brother…
The thing is my brother would have to come as well because my parents don’t like leaving him home alone. And my brother has very particular food habits. He is an extremely picky eater.
And he will only eat what he likes. Which isn’t a lot.
I told my boyfriend he would have to make some chicken strips on the side and he said no. He said he won’t accommodate for my brother.
This wasn’t going well…
He said first of all he invited my parents, not my brother, even though he knew my parents won’t leave my brother home alone.
Then he said my brother needs to grow the **** up and act like an adult.
And that my parents babied him his whole life and that’s why he is the way he is.
I said there is nothing wrong with my brother but he laughed and rolled his eyes.
He wasn’t holding back.
He said my brother is a grown adult and should have a job and stop relying on my parents.
And that he can’t stand picky eaters. So he will not make anything for my brother nor will he allow them to bring anything for him.
I told him he was unreasonable and was being a jerk. He looked at me said to get used to it because life won’t hold my brother’s hand forever.
Now my boyfriend is ignoring me and playing games on his computer instead of talking to me.
I feel like maybe I might have gone too far calling him a jerk.
AITA?”
People sure are weird…
Grow up!
