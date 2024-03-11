Her Dad Expects His Teen To Clean Up After Him, But She Thinks He Should Stop Being Lazy
by Trisha Leigh
Respect is a funny thing – mostly because a lot of people seem to assume they deserve it even if they’ve done nothing to earn it.
Thankfully, the parental idea that kids should respect you no matter what has somewhat gone out of fashion.
OP’s dad motioned for her to take a bowl off his lap.
I (17F) finished dinner and was walking back to my room, on my way my dad got my attention from the living room and did a motion to ask me to pick up from bowl from his lap – sometimes he asks and sometimes he doesn’t.
She asked him why he couldn’t do it.
When I groaned and complained I asked, “Why can’t you just get up?” He looked at me annoyed and said, “What?”
So I repeated my question. That got me a glare from my mum and a what I can only see as an annoyed and confused look from my dad.
He mumbled something and started to move to get up.
I looked over at my mum and said, “I didn’t hear him” to which I got a, “Rude” from my mum.
My dad said, “Don’t worry about it” (I assume that what he said the first time).
He and her mom thought she was rude, but what she?
I didn’t think it was anything completely rude, maybe a normal teenager on her period, but my mum looked like I told him to f himself.
So AITA?
Let’s hear what Reddit has to say!
Get off your bum, dad! Jeez.
