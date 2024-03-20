March 20, 2024 at 10:22 am

Her Employer Demanded She Go Into The Office To Work… But There Was No One Else There. – ‘I could have been at home.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kimm_ale

Ain’t that a kick in the head?!?!

A TikTokker named Kim shared a video on the social media platform and told viewers quite a story about a frustrating day she had at work.

Kim said she was told she had to go into the office…but it didn’t go too well…

She said, “I’m here at the office you know, cause they want us to collaborate.”

Kim continued, “But there’s no one here for me to collaborate with. So why the **** am I here? I could have been at home collaborating with my dog.”

Kim was clearly frustrated and her caption reads, “WHAT WAS THE REASON.”

Good question…

Check out her video.

@kimm_ale

WHAT WAS THE REASON #officelife #corporatetiktok #officedays #fyp #iwanttogohome

♬ New Home – Frozen Silence

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer has a good idea…

Another individual spoke THE TRUTH.

And this person talked about their own experience.

Sounds like a waste of time to me!

