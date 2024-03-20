Her Employer Demanded She Go Into The Office To Work… But There Was No One Else There. – ‘I could have been at home.’
A TikTokker named Kim shared a video on the social media platform and told viewers quite a story about a frustrating day she had at work.
Kim said she was told she had to go into the office…but it didn’t go too well…
She said, “I’m here at the office you know, cause they want us to collaborate.”
Kim continued, “But there’s no one here for me to collaborate with. So why the **** am I here? I could have been at home collaborating with my dog.”
Kim was clearly frustrated and her caption reads, “WHAT WAS THE REASON.”
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
Sounds like a waste of time to me!
