Her Friend Gave Her A Hard Time Because She’s Taking Her Fiancé’s Last Name, So She Hit Her With A Brutal Comeback
Yikes…that’s a pretty rough thing to say to someone…
But did this woman take things too far, or was she justified in what she said to her friend?
Get the whole story below and see what you think.
AITA for indirectly telling my friend that nobody will ever love her?
“I (F27) have been with my bf (M27) for 2 years and he recently proposed.
I then had a weekend brunch with my friends, they wanted to know all about it and started asking me about my wedding plans. A lot of them are married so they were also giving me advice on a few things.
One person spoke up.
It was all going well, but then my friend Alicia (F33) noticed my necklace and asked me about it. My fiance also gave me a necklace with my future initials on it when he proposed (my first name and his last name), we’ve discussed it in the past and I love the idea of sharing his last name.
Here we go…
The moment I told her that it was a gift from him, Alicia started berating my fiance for upholding outdated cultural beliefs and how he must be very controlling and possessive.
I explained that I want to take his last name after marriage, and she still continued. She told me that this necklace is like a dog collar, that he’s trying to claim that I’m his property and I should feel insulted over such a misogynistic present.
And then she said it.
At this point, I lost it and said, ” Well, you should be glad because nobody will ever claim you in such a patriarchal fashion”. She started crying and left.
My friends agreed with me that she was being extremely insulting but a few of them later said that I should still apologize because marriage is a sore spot for Alicia as she’s the eldest in the group and unmarried (nobody has ever shamed her for it, but she has cried at a few friends’ weddings).
AITA for indirectly saying that nobody will marry her?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This person thinks everyone in this story SUCKS.
Another individual said her friend was out of line.
This reader said it could’ve been handled differently, but…
Another person said she’s NTA.
And this reader shared their thoughts.
That was a bit harsh…
What do you think?
