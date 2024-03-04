Her Friend Spent Her Inheritance Money On Six College Degrees She Barely Uses, So She Roasts Her For Wasting It All
by Matthew Gilligan
I wish I had all the time and money in the world to go to school forever to keep getting different degrees!
But that’s just me…
And, according to the woman who wrote this story on Reddit, that’s a waste of time…
But was she rude for expressing her feelings to her friend?
Check out her story and see what you think…
AITA for laughing at how my friend used her inheritance?
“My friend of about 17 years (Delilah, 37f) had a very problematic childhood.
She barely went to school because her only parent was addicted to substances among many other problems.
I don’t know how she slipped through the system for so long but she was pretty much a lost cause by high school because of how little discipline she had.
Delilah came into some money…
At 23 her dad passed away and due to the matter in which it happened, Delilah won a somewhat large sum of money.
Once she got that money, Delilah chose to go to a community college. I guess she learned to love learning and had so many interest she never knew about that she went to several schools in most of her 20s and came out with several degrees.
She doesn’t think this is a good use of money.
So my view: I’ve held my tongue on her wasting so much money on school.
I guess if it was my money I’d want to save it or explore then get a degree, not go head first.
She has 6 degrees and to me it’s just silly. The real kicker is my husband is an engineer and makes more than she does, despite all her side jobs and projects.
Well, we were visiting her and she mentioned how she wanted to study history and maybe take a class or two online for the fun of it.
I laughed and asked if any of her inheritance was still even left.
They don’t see eye to eye on this issue.
She said that shouldn’t be my concern. I admitted it was ridiculous, she could have just bought a nice house with that money, instead of blowing it on degrees that she doesn’t even use.
She told me all her degrees served a purpose, she loves what she does now and loves learning because she was deprived of it as a child. She told me she wasn’t going to defend herself to someone who did not grow in a similar situation.
My husband told her to calm down. After is now awkward and I’m not sure if I need to apology or not.
AITA?”
To each their own…
Words to live by!
