Her Mom Said She’s Useless Around the House, So She Stopped Helping Out at All

by Matthew Gilligan

AITA? Mom said I’m useless so I stopped helping.

“I (F20) live at home with my single mother and 5 siblings while I finish university.

I’ll call them A (M23), B (M22), C (M17), D (F15) and E (M12).

She does a lot around the house.

Almost everyday, I wash the dishes, load and unload the dishwasher, vacuum the common areas, drive my younger siblings to and back from school, and cook dinner while also attending uni (university).

I get no help from my mom or siblings, nor do I get any appreciation for what I do around the house.

Last week on Wednesday, I came home late (around 9PM) from uni as I was talking to my teacher after the lecture (my class ended at 7:30PM).

Her mom was not happy…

Once I got home my mom started yelling at me because I wasn’t able to cook dinner, there was dirty dishes in the sink, and my brother A had to pick up my younger siblings from school. I was upset by this but she then said “you’re useless. You don’t help out at all”

And I got mad.

I replied back, “sorry for being useless” and went to my room.

Time to teach her a lesson…

The following day I didn’t drop my siblings off to school which forced my mom to have to do it.

I didn’t make dinner either and I stayed at uni up until they closed the library at 9PM.

I continued to do this and the house is now a mess and my younger siblings have missed a few days of school.

My mom and my other siblings are angry at me.

I’m just wondering,

AITA?

I feel like I’m not but hearing it from my siblings and mom everyday is getting to me.”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual thinks they know how this will all work out.

Another person said this kind of stuff happens across all cultures.

This individual said she’s NTA and that her mother failed.

And one Reddit user said there’s a lot of laziness going on here.

This doesn’t sound like a good situation.

We wish them luck!

