Her Mom Said She’s Useless Around the House, So She Stopped Helping Out at All
AITA? Mom said I’m useless so I stopped helping.
“I (F20) live at home with my single mother and 5 siblings while I finish university.
I’ll call them A (M23), B (M22), C (M17), D (F15) and E (M12).
She does a lot around the house.
Almost everyday, I wash the dishes, load and unload the dishwasher, vacuum the common areas, drive my younger siblings to and back from school, and cook dinner while also attending uni (university).
I get no help from my mom or siblings, nor do I get any appreciation for what I do around the house.
Last week on Wednesday, I came home late (around 9PM) from uni as I was talking to my teacher after the lecture (my class ended at 7:30PM).
Once I got home my mom started yelling at me because I wasn’t able to cook dinner, there was dirty dishes in the sink, and my brother A had to pick up my younger siblings from school. I was upset by this but she then said “you’re useless. You don’t help out at all”
And I got mad.
I replied back, “sorry for being useless” and went to my room.
The following day I didn’t drop my siblings off to school which forced my mom to have to do it.
I didn’t make dinner either and I stayed at uni up until they closed the library at 9PM.
I continued to do this and the house is now a mess and my younger siblings have missed a few days of school.
My mom and my other siblings are angry at me.
I’m just wondering,
AITA?
I feel like I’m not but hearing it from my siblings and mom everyday is getting to me.”
This doesn’t sound like a good situation.
We wish them luck!
