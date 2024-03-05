Her School’s PTA Was An Absolute Mess, So She Took It Over, Shut It Down and Replaced With A Better Organization
I guess PTA committees are just as bad as HOAs, huh?
At least it seems that way based on the story you’re about to read from Reddit.
Check out how this person did battle with and ultimately took down their PTA.
My coworker destroyed the PTA.
“I worked in a state senator’s office with a very smart and capable mom.
She was the senator’s aide but that was only for part of the year and I’m fairly certain she didn’t really have a career apart from that. But incredibly capable.
This lady was on top of things.
This lady would always surprise me with the things she had done.
Like once she casually mentioned the time she had gone to some conference in Australia to give a speech and I was like “wait…what?”
My favorite thing she told me about was when she destroyed her local PTA.
So in the states we have these organizations called Parent Teacher Associations.
It’s a national organization with local chapters for different schools.
PTAs usually go off the rails…
They exist to foster relations between parents and teachers but usually just turn into lots of Karens making unnecessary rules, getting upset over stupid things, and generally causing problems.
Usually staffed by the type of people who like to create and solve problems to justify their existence. Sort of like an HOA for schools.
Anyway, this lady was no Karen. She didn’t create problems, she solved them.
She couldn’t stand the PTA at her children’s school. It was always causing problems and had budget problems.
When it finally began getting field trips and recess banned and wasting fundraising money and membership dues on “administrative costs,” among other issues, she decided she had had enough.
It was time to take some action.
She joined the PTA, worked her way through it’s ranks, volunteered at all the events, ran for office, and became president of the PTA.
She then used the bylaws and her influence to disband the chapter.
The kicker is then she created her own local club to replace the PTA, one that wasn’t influenced by a national parent organization and bureaucracy.
This was much better!
She was able to raise tons of money for awesome events, projects, and trips for the students and ran the club way more effectively than the PTA had ever been.
And everyone at the school lived happily ever after.
Such a cool lady.”
