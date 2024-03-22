Her Sister Bought A Wedding Dress And Was Given A Tipping Option. It Wasn’t Cheap. – ‘There wasn’t even a zero option okay.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s a new one…
A TikTokker named Avery posted a video and talked about the experience her sister had while buying a wedding dress.
And it was pretty surprising…
Avery said, “Now they’re asking you to tip when you buy a wedding dress.”
She added that there wasn’t a 0% tipping option and her sister had to choose from 20%, 25%, or 30%.
Wow…
She continued, “I understand that bridal consultants work very hard, that they’re very good at what they do. But now we’re tipping?”
It sure looks like it!
Here’s her video.
@averybrynn1
if tipping for a wedding dress is here to stay then i am in the wrong industry
Yeah… no.
Sorry, not sorry.
