March 22, 2024 at 6:27 am

Her Sister Bought A Wedding Dress And Was Given A Tipping Option. It Wasn’t Cheap. – ‘There wasn’t even a zero option okay.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@averybrynn1

Well, that’s a new one…

A TikTokker named Avery posted a video and talked about the experience her sister had while buying a wedding dress.

And it was pretty surprising…

Avery said, “Now they’re asking you to tip when you buy a wedding dress.”

She added that there wasn’t a 0% tipping option and her sister had to choose from 20%, 25%, or 30%.

Wow…

She continued, “I understand that bridal consultants work very hard, that they’re very good at what they do. But now we’re tipping?”

It sure looks like it!

Here’s her video.

@averybrynn1

if tipping for a wedding dress is here to stay then i am in the wrong industry

♬ original sound – Avery

Check out how people reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

This individual thinks this is out of control.

And one individual thinks this puts customers in awkward positions.

Yeah… no.

Sorry, not sorry.

