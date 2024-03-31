His Adopted Brother Claims He’s Not His “Real Brother,” So When He Needs Something From Him He Reminds Him They’re Not “Real Brothers”
by Ryan McCarthy
Maybe it’s just the way I grew up, but if you tell me you and your siblings NEVER fight, there’s something suspicious about you. Sorry I don’t make the rules.
You never argued over who had to unload the dishwasher? Or who vacuumed the living room last time, and whose turn it was now?
And don’t tell me you never both wanted the car for something, and had to present your arguments over who needed it more!
Little siblings spats are just part of growing up, and teach you some important conflict resolution skills while you’re at it!
But not all spats are little, like when this user was deeply hurt by his adopted brother saying he wasn’t his real brother, and turned his own words on him until the two were at each other’s throats.
Check it out!
AITA for reminding my brother that I’m not his brother?
I, 21, was visiting home over Christmas break, and my brother, 15, got annoyed with me because I wouldn’t take him out for a driving lesson.
He said “Well, why would you help me anyway, since you aren’t my real brother.” This hurt me a lot, but I didn’t say anything.
Before Spring Break my family asked while we were FaceTiming if I would be visiting, and I said I had plans with friends.
My brother said he was disappointed, and I said “why? I’m not your real brother.”
And OP’s bluntness obviously upset his parents, who said he had crossed a line.
Our parents were shocked and angry I said that. I had a phone call with my dad later where we talked about it.
He said it’s wrong to hold a grudge over something a fifteen year old said and I need to let it go. This weekend I was at home for our dad’s birthday.
My brother again asked me to take him to practice for his driving test. I said “I’ll help you, even though I’m not your real brother.”
It was on impulse that I said it, just because the situation was similar to the original one.
But this only reignited the argument, and sent OP’s family back into chaos.
He yelled at me that he was sorry about what he said and to stop bringing it up. I said okay, that I wouldn’t do it again.
I said we can just go drive and not think about it anymore. He said forget it and screw you and went to his room. My dad said I owe him an apology.
I don’t know why what he said got to me so much, but I couldn’t let it go. When you say things, it effects people.
Of course, now he can say the same to me. I just don’t know. I don’t know if I’m being a huge AH, or an overemotional crybaby or maybe I’m in the right? I need some perspective.
My question is, did OP’s parents reprimand his brother the same way they did OP when they heard about the original comment? Was he forced to apologize?
Reddit seemed to think neither OP nor his brother was on their best behavior, saying they both were in the wrong on this one.
This user said considering both of them were so young, the best thing to do is talk it out.
But this user said OP was right to be angry, and that his brother needed to actually apologize.
This user agreed that he should apologize, saying he’s old enough to know that his words have an effect on people.
Finally this user said that while OP was hurt, his brother seemed to be going through his own problems, and the best option for them was a heart-to-heart with each other.
The ties that bind… and break.
