His Dad Kicked Him Out Because His New Girlfriend Is Moving In, So He Left A Stinky Surprise To Make Him Look Bad

My dad is kicking me out. I’m leaving a gift.
“His long distance girlfriend is moving in in December from overseas.
The new girlfriend isn’t getting the whole story.
And because my father is a liar, she falsely believes that my room was used by his ex and that she had since moved out.
The truth is that they were sharing his bed until last week while I lived in the other room.
And then they got some news…
And so, to keep up the ruse, he told me yesterday that I had two weeks to clear out my room, take my belongings and leave no trace of my existence behind in the apartment.
His girlfriend is apparently a clean freak and my dad is desperate to make a good impression.
Hence me getting kicked out.
Oh, boy…
So right before I leave there’s going to be an “accidental” spill of tuna juice on the living room rug and there will be honey and sugar in inconspicuous corners….
I think the ants will love it.
Hopefully the tuna juice will go bad and make the whole place slowly stink over the course of several weeks for no reason and hopefully my dad will be embarrassed and miserable.”
