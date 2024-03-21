His Daughter-In-Law Didn’t Respond To A Deadline For Group Trip Plans, So Now She’s Mad She Didn’t Get a Discounted Ticket
We all want cheaper flights when we travel, but there are often terms that come with that.
OP’s actions made her relative miss out on a group trip discount and it caused a rift.
Was OP justified? Here’s what happened.
AITA for saying this was a hard deadline and you didn’t send the money so can pay full price or not go at all
I am going to retire soon. I work at the airport and the job allows me to have cheaper fights.
My wife asked me if we could use my discount to go on a family vacation.
Over the holidays I informed all the kids and their spouses that we are going on vacation and are welcome to join. They need to give us the discounted prices of the tickets and the rest is paid for by us.
Later that month I informed them over the group chat that they need to give the money by the 30th of January so I can buy the tickets on the 31st.
I got everyone’s money besides Jenny.
Juicy family drama. It’s not like the terms were unclear!
Jenny is my DIL and has a habit of being late to events and other things. I gave her a call on the 29th and she never answered. I bought the tickets and Jenny doesn’t have a ticket.
My son does have a ticket since he gave me the money awhile ago, and according to them they have separate money.
I never hear back from Jenny until now. We are leaving this Friday.
She was asking what time the flight was, I told her I thought she wasn’t going since she never gave the cash.
She doesn’t have a ticket. This were the argument started.
She is calling me a jerk for not buying her a ticket and I told her this was a hard deadline.
You didn’t send the money so you either don’t go or pay full price. You are an adult, you need to understand deadline and I am not chasing you around.
I don’t see her as a jerk at all!
She called me a jerk and the family is torn.
The agree it’s her fault but I could have been nicer.
He also posted an update…
I asked my daughter if she knew what was going on with those two.
According to her, they pay separate for things and DIL apparently has a habit of saying she will pay back her husband and doesn’t when he covers for her.
He told her he wasn’t covering her, she thought he was bluffing. He wasn’t.
I don’t know if he is coming on the trip or not.
What did the commenters think of OP’s decision?
This person asks a good question.
This commenter requires more context to pick a side.
Right? Why should OP have to assume?
Boom! The shade in this comment made me laugh.
I guess most people don’t take this nonsense from their families.
