His Friend Is Sick With Terminal Cancer So He Wants To Plan A Vacation Near Him So He Can Say Goodbye, But His Wife Says She Wants All The Attention On Their Family

Vacations can make or break a relationship…even if you’re married and you happen to have children…
And the couple you’re going to read about is having some BIG issues, in my humble opinion.
Check out what happened in the story below and see if you think this couple is headed for Splitsville.
WIBTA for telling my wife I’m unhappy with how she planned our family vacation?
“My wife and I have pre-teen triplets who we take on vacation every year.
While we share finances, she makes about 3 times what I do and we (or more accurately she) uses her bonus each year for vacations.
She is happy to do this as far as I know.
He had an idea.
This year I suggested Colorado. Not only is it one of the most beautiful areas in our country, but I happened to be stationed there many years ago.
Also, it would provide me with the opportunity to spend time with, and possibly say goodbye to one of my closest friends who has stage 4 liver cancer.
I expressed my wish to spend some quality time with him as she was booking the trip.
She stated we weren’t going to fly all the way there just to hang out at his house and planned many activities for the week.
We just got home from this trip and due to her scheduling activities for the vast majority of the time, I got to see my friend cumulatively for less than half of a day.
And to clarify, she would not have been comfortable taking the kids to any of the activities without me.
It didn’t end as well as he’d hoped.
He just texted me to thank me for visiting, but expressed some frustration that we had so little time together.
I shared the same feeling, as it may be the last time I see him.
WIBTA for telling her I’m upset that she didn’t allocate more time for me to see him? I’m already question myself because we went on “her dime”?”
Listen… if your spouse isn’t able to see how a visit with a friend who’s dying is essential to your life… that’s a red flag.
Not saying this is a deal breaker… but wow!
