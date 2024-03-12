His Mom Has Never Been Comfortable With His Lifestyle, So He Didn’t Tell Her About His Wedding
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s sad, but sometimes, folks have to cut out people in their lives who aren’t supportive and don’t approve of who they are.
And it’s REALLY sad if it happens to be someone’s parent.
The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page had to keep his mom out of his business because of her attitude toward his lifestyle.
Was he wrong?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for not telling my mother I was getting married?
“I (M31) came out to my mom (F54) about a decade ago.
She didn’t handle it well. At first we had a big argument, which she apologized for, but she said she didn’t feel comfortable talking about my ********* and asked me not to bring it up again.
It never got any better.
I hoped this was temporary, so I tried mentioning if I was dating someone new over the years, but she always got upset over it so I stopped bringing it up.
We don’t talk much because of this.
Recently my husband and I got married. I invited the rest of my family but didn’t invite her, or tell her about the wedding.
Everyone in my family knows the situation between us, so no one was surprised she wasn’t there.
Word got out…
A few weeks after the wedding my uncle mentioned it to her, since he assumed I’d told her about it.
Apparently she was really upset I hadn’t told her and ended up crying on his shoulder.
I found out about this when he called me, angry at me for putting him in that situation.
Since then the family is divided, with half saying it was cruel of me to not tell her what was happening.
Since people in my family are evenly split, I wanted to get an outside perspective on whether or not I screwed up.
AITA?”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
Sounds like this guy did the right thing.
