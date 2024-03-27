His Sister’s Boyfriend Wanted To Use Hot Sauce On The Italian Food He Cooked, But He Refused. So The BF Ended Up Walking Out In Protest.
by Matthew Gilligan
People are so weird when it comes to food…
My brother told me once took a friend to eat falafel for the first time and his friend refused to eat it without ketchup.
Huh?
That memory reminded me of this story!
Check it out and see what you think.
AITA for not letting my sister’s boyfriend use hot sauce?
“Every Sunday my family rotates who makes dinner.
One day it’s my wife and I, the next time is my sister and her boyfriend, the next my mom and dad, and then finally my grandmother.
With our busy lives, this day is important to us because besides holidays, we wouldn’t be able to meet up and chat or eat without it.
This is serious family business.
We come from an Italian family but are in Canada (my mom was born there, I was here). I take my food very seriously, especially Italian food, and double especially because my nonna is eating with us.
I spent all day preparing dinner and when we sat down to eat, my sister’s boyfriend is humming and hawing saying my meal is missing something.
He said he needs hot sauce and starts walking to my fridge.
All I have is Franks and Sriracha. I like hot sauce, too, but I don’t dare mix cuisines like that.
No, you don’t!
So I stopped him saying I’d appreciate if he enjoyed my meal as it is.
He said it’s no big deal, and in a way it isn’t, but also in many ways it is.
I told him at the very least, I have some Calabrian chili oil he can use, or dried chili flakes. Then it would at least still be Italian.
He insists on Sriracha, and I declined him.
Things got heated.
He escalated it and said he was going to go to the store and buy his own bottle and return if that’s the case, and I said by all means.
He left, we finished up dinner, and we called it an early night. Everyone is putting their coat and shoes on as he returns, and he’s mad.
AITA?
My sister is on my side if it matters, but this has been a fight all day yesterday between them because he wants my sister on his side, not mine. They’ve been dating only 3 months.”
Now let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
That is kinda rude to change someone’s meal like that…
At least that’s what I think!
