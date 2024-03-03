March 3, 2024 at 7:22 am

His Wife Insisted He Take His Son To Sell Chocolates To Raise Money, But He Just Wants To Give Him The Money To Get It Over With

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Unsplash/@a_d_s_w

Uh oh…this doesn’t sound good

But is this guy acting like a jerk for what he said to his wife?

Read his story below and YOU be the judge.

Start now!

AITA for telling my wife to either take my money or she can be responsible for fundraising?

“My kid has to sell chocolate covered almonds as a fundraiser at school.

He knows how he wants to handle it…

I would rather just give them the amount he is going to raise but that isn’t allowed. So I told my wife to just pay for two boxes out of my petty cash I keep on my office. I will take the almonds to work and give them out to my guys for free.

My wife says that I’m missing the point and that I should take my son out to sell the almonds. I think that is ridiculous. I think I have better ways to spend several hours than to harass my neighbors trying to get them to buy chocolate.

He’s not having it…

I told her she could either go out and sell the chocolate herself or she could take my money.

Now she thinks I’m an ******* because I don’t value her free time. She is a stay at home mom right now. When our youngest is two she will be going back to work.

I work 60 hours a week not including the commute. Now she wants me to spend hours out selling chocolate. No thanks. My free time is valuable too.”

Check out how people reacted to this story.

This person shared their thoughts as a former PTA prez…

Another person nailed it.

This Reddit user said no one wants to do this stuff.

Another reader offered up a good idea.

And this person didn’t hold back.

I think these two might want to work on their communication…

