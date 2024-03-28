His Wife Lied About The Gender Of Their Baby, So He Got Angry And Lashed Out And Caused A Rift In The Family
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for overreacting after my wife lied about our baby’s gender?
“I (32M) and my wife (25F) are expecting our first child.
I’ve reacted in ways I’m now questioning and need outside perspective.
He had it rough when he was young.
Background: My childhood was a tumultuous one.
Growing up, I always craved a strong male figure in my life. I never had that bond with my father and always envisioned having it with a son.
My wife was aware of this deep-rooted desire.
During her first pregnancy appointments, I was on an essential business trip.
These trips, though draining, are critical since I’m the only breadwinner, trying to ensure a different life for my child than I had.
He got the big news.
In my absence, my wife and her adopted mother attended the check-ups.
Upon my return, she excitedly told me we were having a boy.
We invested emotionally and financially: a blue nursery, boy-themed items, even naming him after my late grandfather.
But then the truth came out…
However, a chance remark from her mother disclosed we’re having a girl.
My wife admitted she knew from the beginning but didn’t tell me, thinking she was protecting my feelings.
I was devastated, feeling the weight of past hurts and fresh betrayals.
In my pain, I cleared out the nursery and, in a moment I regret, told her mother she wasn’t welcome at upcoming family events, seeing her as part of the deceit.
I acted out of deep-seated emotions and past traumas. I love my wife and regret my reactions, but I feel lost.
AITA for how I responded?”
