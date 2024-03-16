Homeowner Scammed A Guy Who Shoveled Her Snow-Covered Driveway, So He Made Sure She Got All The Snow Back Immediately
by Chris Allen
Don’t wanna pay me for shoveling your snow well have some more
I live in New Jersey and we just had a snowstorm so I thought I could make some quick cash by shoveling driveways.
So I start off and do a couple of houses and make about $80 (pretty good money for me).
I go to this house and this lady says that she will give $50 for shoveling her driveway and sidewalk so I start and finish about 20 mins later.
I go up to the door and knock but she won’t open so I go to the back door and knock she still doesn’t open.
Then I see her looking at me through the window but she quickly turns away and pretends like nothing happened.
At this point I realize that I just got tricked into doing a s*** ton of work and I’m not getting paid.
I start to walk home all p****d off and then remember that my friend who lived down the street has one of those machines that clear snow.
I borrow it from him and run down to her house.
I turn it on and blast that snow that I shoveled and some more all on her yard.
Then she rushes outside and starts yelling at me but I return the machine to my friends house and go home.
