Homeowners Have To Defrost Their Samsung Fridge Every Two Weeks Or Its Unusable
by Ryan McCarthy
Sometimes moving into a new place comes with its own little welcome gifts: furniture two big to take with them, decorations they didn’t want any more, even a rug or two.
Me and my roommates even got a nice leather couch for free when we moved into our apartment, all we had to do was clean it!
But if someone didn’t take a seemingly nice new appliance with them when they moved… maybe there’s a reason.
Well unfortunately, TikTok user @mrsjessicagreer learned that the hard way when the fancy Samsung Fridge in her apartment turned out to be more trouble than it was worth!
Check it out!
Her video starts with the view of a fridge that looks like it has been robbed of all of its food, which is a sight I’ve seen many times in my own apartment!
But Mrs. Jessica explains that they’ve actually had to take all of their food out for maintenance on their fridge.
She exasperatedly says they’ve had to do this every two weeks like clockwork since moving into their apartment, whose previous owners had left the seemingly nice appliance when they moved away.
They take a panel off the back of their fridge to reveal this monstrosity.
If you thought it was mold and felt your stomach literally drop into the ground, trust me you are not the only one!
Luckily for her and for my stomach contents, the white stuff is not mold, but actually ice!
Now I’m no refrigerator expert, but the hardware of your fridge literally freezing over cannot be good news.
But what was even more shocking was their solution, which seemed like something out of a cartoon!
To fight the frost, Mrs. Jessica uses a hair dryer to slowly melt the layer of ice that had taken over their fridge!
Gotta admit, if I had to do this every two weeks I think this appliance would be getting rehomed!
In an update to her original video, Mrs. Jessica decided to try and get to the root of the problem.
This ended up most likely being the filthy vents in the back of the fridge, which looked like they hadn’t ever been cleaned.
She said the previous owners had pets, which may explain the build up of dust and other mysterious substances.
Ok *gag warning* for this one. A closer look into the depths of the fridge revealed an even more horrifying scene of dust and filth.
She said they had been originally told this appliance was new, which the grime quickly disproved.
She was able to remove most of this mysterious gunk with a vacuum, but at that point I think I would be getting a new fridge!
Check out the video:
@mrsjessicagreer
Samsung appliances for the win! 😠😤😡 #pieceofjunk #crappyappliances #samsungfridge
How would you feel comfortable putting food in this thing ever again?
TikTok was quick to offer advice on how to help fix Jessica’s ice problem.
While others said that when buying Samsung, don’t stray from the TV and stereo products!
Other Samsung fridge owners said they experienced this issue, and many more!
And this former owner said the best fix is getting a new fridge entirely!
And finally, this handy user offered some enlightenment on Jessica’s update video.
These videos have convinced me its time to clean my fridge out, while at the same time making me terrified of what I might find!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.