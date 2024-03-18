Husband Keeps Planning Expensive Vacations, But His Wife Doesn’t Seem To Appreciate Them. So He Decides To Throw In The Towel.
“But I don’t waaaaaaaaaant to go to Hawaii!”
Boy it sounds REALLY childish, doesn’t it?
While the rest of us would be, for the most part, ecstatic at such a vacation.
Well here’s a story where the 2 characters in question just seem…
insufferable?
AITA for not taking my wife on expensive vacations?
I can afford to take my wife on expensive vacations. She is just an incredible pain in the a** when I do so.
I have taken my wife on some really amazing trips in my opinion. And every single time she has spent the entire trip complaining.
It’s really wearing on him.
So I have given up.
I now either let her plan our vacations with zero input from me or I plan nice local stays for us.
For example I will get us VIP concert tickets and a very nice hotel in the center so we can have a great evening.
When she plans our vacations they are pretty basic. She planned a trip to Hawaii. Which I thoroughly enjoyed. But we didn’t do anything great.
I would have planned a helicopter trip to see all the volcanoes and jungles from the movies. We mostly stayed in Honolulu and saw Pearl Harbor.
But then he got to thinking…
I honestly didn’t realize it but it has been five years since I took my wife somewhere I would consider amazing. That was a two week trip to Iceland.
She recently asked me why I took vacations with my friends and family that everyone talked about all year long but when we went on vacation it was a weekend in Branson.
I told her that I just know she does not enjoy extravagant trips.
She said she totally does.
Here’s where the whole story tips in OP’s favor, though.
So I pointed out everything she said about all our trips.
I said it was disheartening spending a month planning something great only for her to spend the entire time dunking on it and then telling everyone how bad a time she had.
She said I was an AH for “keeping score” and now I am sleeping in the guest house.
Just YIKES. The whole situation.
And the comments section was just as skeeved.
Like this person, who thought the wife was just downright spoiled.
While another person was kinda where I lined up on this: ESH.
One person absolutely could not see themselves on a vacation with a person like the wife.
One Redditor actually had some great advice for the couple.
Can I go to Hawaii in your place? Please?
