Husband Won’t Share A Room With His Sister-In-Law During A Vegas Trip Because He Wants Alone Time With His Wife, But She Insists On The Set Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, hell no!
I’m not sharing a hotel with too many people these days, and I definitely wouldn’t be doing it with any in-laws.
Weird!
But that’s what this guy is dealing with…or not dealing with.
Take a look at his story and see if you think this guy is acting like a jerk.
AITA for not agreeing to share a hotel room in Vegas with my sister-in-law?
“My wife (38F) and I (38M) are your average busy parents with stressful jobs and stressful kids. Dena has two best friends, Shana and Samantha who live in different states.
Last month Shana asked my wife if she wanted to run a half marathon in Vegas.
When Dena brought up going to Vegas I said half-jokingly that I had never been to Vegas and she can’t go twice before I had gone once.
Time to go to Vegas!
She asked if I meant it. I said yes.
So she was like ok I guess we can work it out. Samantha and Dena’s sister ended up going too.
I later backed out not wanting to be third wheel to a girl’s trip.
A few days after I backed out my wife found out Samantha’s husband Jim is going and asked if I still want to go.
I excitedly agreed.
And then came the stipulation…
A week later my wife asks me “Hey you’re ok with sharing a room with my sister right?”
I said “No I’m not ok with sharing a room. Why would we share a room?”
She explained that we would share a room with her sister to help save her and us some money.
Apparently Shana was going to share a room with Samantha and Jim.
I said “Every single person going on this trip makes six figures other than your sister. Why would we share a room to save money? Why doesn’t Shana share a room with your sister? Why would we give up our privacy to save money?”
My wife was not having it and we fought over it but didn’t resolve anything.
Now he’s ****** off.
The more I thought about it the more it upset me.
We don’t go on enough dates. We’ve never been away from our kids for more than one night.
Why would she feel ok with removing any chance at intimacy during a 4 day trip away from the kids?
A week later I asked her thoughts on our Vegas trip. She explained that we wouldn’t be spending any time in our room together anyway. Her last girls trip they never spent any time in their rooms. They only used their rooms to crash.
This is a girl’s trip and Jim coming along meant I would have someone for me but it didn’t change that this was a girl’s trip. I argued that having our own room and privacy doesn’t change the trip at all. Not sharing a room wouldn’t change the dynamics of the trip but it would at least create the opportunity for there to be intimacy between us and that that was important to me.
Then more details came out…
Again she wasn’t having any of it.
During the argument my wife admitted that she had agreed to share a room before she had even asked me. She said someone had suggested it in their text thread and she replied “I don’t care”.
We didn’t talk for a couple days after that fight. When we warmed back up to each other she told me that she had told the group we wouldn’t be sharing a room any longer.
She thinks I am the ******* because I forced my will on her.
I think she is wrong because she agreed to share a room without consulting me, tried to sell me on why that was ok, and ignored the importance of intimacy in our relationship.
AITA?”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
