‘I don’t think this community is for you.’ – Renter Said A Rude Leasing Agent Talked Her Out of Touring An Apartment Based On How She Looked
Don’t judge a book by its cover…
Especially if you’re in real estate!
But that’s what happened to a woman named Sofia who had a bad experience with a rental agent while looking for an apartment in Boston.
Sofia said she wasn’t exactly dressed to the nines when she met with the rental agent because she had just gone to a spin class.
She added that it seemed like the agent wanted her out of there “so fast.”
Sofia explained, “I walk in, to which I’m greeted with, you know, Stacy going on and on about ‘I just don’t think we have anything for you’, ‘I don’t think you’ll really like any of the units’, ‘I don’t think this community is for you.'”
Sofia said, “She looked me up and down and judged me right away.”
She continued, “Stacy, I signed up for this tour days ago, and I saw other time slots chosen on the website, so I know you’re doing more than just me today. Newsflash, this isn’t Florida.”
The agent also said to her, “I just want to be fully transparent: We only accept residents who are approved, and that is based off of income.”
When Sofia told her how much money she makes, the agent did a 180 and the woman immediately warmed up to her.
But Sofia was over it.
She said, “I would rather put every dollar I’ve ever made into a paper shredder than know that it’s going onto your commission paycheck. You should not treat people differently based on their income, OK?”
I’m glad she put them on blast.
That’s a big no-no!
