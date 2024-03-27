‘I feel like this isn’t legal.’ – CarMax Customer Said The Company Lied About His Car’s Accident History
Well, this sounds sketchy…
A man named Landon posted a video on TikTok and claimed that CarMax lied about the accident history of a car he purchased from the company.
Landon said that he was told the car he bought from CarMax had never been in an accident.
But when he decided to sell his car and he had it appraised, he got a big surprise.
Landon said, “I was never told that my car had been into an accident when I bought my car. When I bought my car, they said that it was clean—like, there was nothing wrong with it, no damage had been reported, nothing.”
He continued, “I feel like this isn’t legal. If I had known my car had been into an accident, I would have been very hesitant to buy it.”
Landon added, “If you’re buying a car from CarMax, you should maybe watch out for **** like this.”
Here’s what he had to say.
That’s sketchy stuff!
Glad he called them out!
