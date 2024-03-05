Ice Cream Man Stiffed A Kid On Their Change, So Her Mom Made Sure No One In The Neighborhood Bought From Him Again
No one likes to get stiffed or taken advantage of – and if someone tries to take advantage of our kid?
That person had better look out.
OP’s daughter came back from the ice cream truck upset.
My kid ran outside to get an ice cream from the ice cream man.
Kiddo returned a little … sad. I asked what was wrong.
She said, “I asked the ice cream man for my change. He gave me this lollipop and drove off before I could say anything.”
My kid doesn’t like lollipops.
Even if she did, it wouldn’t have been a fair trade (not by a longshot).
After learning why, OP rage bought a whole bunch of ice cream.
ANYWAY.
I drove over to Costco and bought a few boxes of ice cream bars.
For the next few weeks, my kid shared ice cream with all of the kids on our side of the neighborhood.
Now she and her daughter have made friends. The ice cream man is out of luck, though.
My kid made some new friends, and no one on our side of the neighborhood bought from the ice cream man during that time.
Unintended side effect: When we ran out, other parents started chipping in and provided snacks for the kids who played outside.
