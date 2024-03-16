‘If you’re on time, you’re late.’ – Sports Bar Warned Job Seeker To Not Show Up Early To Her Job interview, But Then The Hiring Manager Showed Up 15 Minutes Late.
by Matthew Gilligan
Isn’t that ironic…?
A woman woman named Sam posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an interesting encounter she had while on a job interview for a waitress position at a local sports bar.
Sam said, “Tell me that you don’t care about your employees or value their time but expect blind loyalty in return without telling me.”
She said she showed up 15 minutes early for interview and explained, “I’m just sitting there, checking out the menu, getting a vibe for the place, and time is just lagging.”
And the interviewer was 15 minutes LATE…
Sam said, “He was very customer servicey. … He seemed kind of anal.”
She added that the man explained, “’We are very strict on punctuality. If you are not 10 minutes early, you are late. If you’re on time, you’re late. Actually, if someone shows up late for an interview, I won’t even talk to them. I tell them to turn around and go home. I won’t interview someone if they’re late.’”
Hmmm…
Sam was clearly exasperated and said, “This man was 15 minutes late after asking me to be 10 to 15 minutes early, kept me waiting for a total of a half an hour.”
Check out the video.
Sam posted a follow-up video and said she ended up getting a job offer from the company’s HR people.
Check out what else she had to say about this.
Here’s how people reacted.
How ridiculous!
Gimme a break!
