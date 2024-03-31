Job Seeker Applied For A Manager Position At A Retail Chain And Found Out The Pay Was $12.50 Per Hour. – ‘I’m beginning to think everyone’s just doomed.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What kind of a company is treating their MANAGERS like this…?
A man who’s on the job hunt posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when he interviewed for an assistant manager job with a major retailer.
He explained, “I’m beginning to think everyone’s just doomed. I just finished an interview with a large national retail chain for an assistant manager position, right. And halfway through the interview, the lady’s like so I’m sorry to let you know this, I understand if this makes you not interested anymore, but this position: $12.50 an hour.”
He continued, “What if I was moved up to just store manager position? $12.75. What am I supposed to do? Like, I love retail, like I used to make a lot of money in retail where did that go? Where is the money? What… if you can charge so much for everything, everything is more expensive now, and they just get away with that, because people have to spend money on things they need, how, I don’t, where’s the rest of the money? Where did it go?”
The man continued his lament…
“And you know I would love to learn a trade but who has time for that anymore? You don’t get paid to learn from most places. I don’t have any places near me that will pay me to learn to weld, code, anything like that, I just have to, you know, fish for **** out of a sewer, and hope one of those little turd nuggets has gold in it. There’s… I have no opportunity… there’s no factories out here hiring, I live in the middle of the mountains. There’s, there’s nothing.”
He added, “I did work at Walmart for a little bit, I had fun doing it then I got injured and I couldn’t come back and now I’m banned from working at Walmart for the next I don’t know how many months… it’s so stupid. In conclusion, does anybody know of any like OK-ish money work from home jobs I can do? Did everyone go back to the office, like do call centers just not exist anymore? I, I need some help.”
Man that really sucks…
Take a look at his video.
@dreamtwist
I would ask “what is going on” but i know exactly what is going on #fyp #job
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer thinks they know where all the money goes…
Another TikTokker nailed it.
And one person shared their thoughts.
No doubt about it… that’s ridiculous!
