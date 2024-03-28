March 27, 2024 at 10:38 pm

Job Seeker Interviewed At Olive Garden And It Went Completely Off The Rails. Thankfully He Documented The Entire Thing.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

Have you ever had a job interview that went bad? I’m talking about one that went REALLY bad?

Most of us have had experiences like that in our lives and it’s always a bummer…but it could be worse!

You could have had an interview as bad as this guy did with Olive Garden.

The man posted a video on TikTok and waited THREE HOURS before someone talked to him.

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

A worker asked the man if he was being helped. His video then cut to him outside the restaurant and he told viewers, “No, I was not being helped. I went on an interview at Olive Garden, and this is how it went: It went horrible. They sat me in a room and said, ‘We’ll be with you shortly.’ I was in that ***** for three hours before somebody even spoke to me.”

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

He continued, “She never really asked me anything. She just had a piece of paper out like she was writing stuff down and be like, ‘We’re gonna call you.’ How the **** are you gonna call me? You didn’t even get my phone number. Y’all didn’t even know I had an interview.”

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

Check out what he had to say.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person wouldn’t have put up with this.

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

Another viewer said he should’ve been hired because he waited so long.

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

And this TikTokker said he was lucky it didn’t work out…

Source: TikTok/@thebbldeluxe

Better luck next time!

Tags:

