Job Seeker Interviewed At Olive Garden And It Went Completely Off The Rails. Thankfully He Documented The Entire Thing.
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a job interview that went bad? I’m talking about one that went REALLY bad?
Most of us have had experiences like that in our lives and it’s always a bummer…but it could be worse!
You could have had an interview as bad as this guy did with Olive Garden.
The man posted a video on TikTok and waited THREE HOURS before someone talked to him.
A worker asked the man if he was being helped. His video then cut to him outside the restaurant and he told viewers, “No, I was not being helped. I went on an interview at Olive Garden, and this is how it went: It went horrible. They sat me in a room and said, ‘We’ll be with you shortly.’ I was in that ***** for three hours before somebody even spoke to me.”
He continued, “She never really asked me anything. She just had a piece of paper out like she was writing stuff down and be like, ‘We’re gonna call you.’ How the **** are you gonna call me? You didn’t even get my phone number. Y’all didn’t even know I had an interview.”
Check out what he had to say.
@thebbldeluxe
Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.
This person wouldn’t have put up with this.
Another viewer said he should’ve been hired because he waited so long.
And this TikTokker said he was lucky it didn’t work out…
Better luck next time!
