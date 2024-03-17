Job Seeker Shares A Simple Trick To Get An Interview And Folks Agree That It Actually Works. – ‘Especially for fast food places or those little bitty retail stores.’
by Laura Lynott
It’s tough to get a good job and even get a job interview these days and any little tips to help an applicant get there, is gold!
We all need some tips to get that perfect job but what if you’re literally struggling even to get an interview.
And right now, that seems to be a LOT of us! So, if it does sound like you, listen up. This advice could just help you out.
@theoriginaljesska told her followers on TikTok that rather than waiting for jobs to call her back, she just gets in there first and uses a little creative bargaining to get in the door.
She said: “I took that a step further. I would call back like, ‘Hey, I got a voicemail from a manager that was calling to schedule an interview’. That right there is how I got the interview.”
Now, who would have even thought about doing this?
It is actually brilliant. And it worked for her!
The TikToker believed because most firms had a number of hiring managers and she utilized her acting skills just to fool them.
But this is a lie for a good reason, y’all!
She added: “It worked like a charm, especially for fast food places or those little bitty retail stores. It works. I miss applying to jobs in person…”
Watch the full clip here:
@theoriginaljesska
Here's what people thought of the clip:
The guy got confidence and he’s winning with it!
This!
Be fearless!
Hey, it’s worth a try!
