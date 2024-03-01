Man Just Bought A Tiny Home Off Amazon And It’s Going To Be Delivered Within A Week
by Chris Allen
Ya gotta love to see a good ol’ fashioned go-getter.
Someone out there makin moves.
It takes guts, vision, and a drive that keeps you up at night.
So when we see someone going after that dream, all we do over here is applaud.
And applaud this guy on TikTok we will.
“Just make it work.”
Can’t help but chuckle when I hear his opening line,
“I definitely just bought a tiny home off Amazon.”
I love it, he explains what he intends to do with multiple tiny homes like this, then immediately cuts to his inner-monologue, shouting
“LIKE HOW YOU BUY A HOUSE OFF AMAZON?!”
His goal is to turn these into places for people to stay, explaining
“The goal is to bring in $750-800 a month, I think we’ll be able to do that easily.”
GET. IT!
He continues, “It was just a better deal, and we’re going to get it within the week!”
Service with a smile.
You have to check out the whole video here:
@gilgra2024
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
People were firing at the hip with those jokes.
One person would love for that split-payment ability!
While another commenter wonders what this would look like from a particular competitor of Amazon’s.
4 tiny homes please.
Should probably grab an HDMI cable too.
