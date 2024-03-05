Management Told IT Worker At The Last Minute To Get A New Employee Onboarded, So They Waited Until Almost Midnight To Prove A Point
by Matthew Gilligan
Sink or swim…
Trial by fire…
All that stuff makes sense in the working world, but I think we can all agree that it’s pretty unfair to expect the world from someone who is new to any job.
But we all know how bosses can be…
Check out this “Malicious Compliance” story from Reddit: it might sound familiar to a lot of you out there…
Hiring a person on the shortest notice and expecting everything in an instant.
“Right now I am the sole IT personal both my colleagues are on a well deserved vacation.
So naturally I am very busy and with 3 projects coming to an end in a few weeks it’s impossible to do that and all daily tasks.
There was a new person…
2 days ago the higher ups informed us at roughly 9 pm that the next day a new employee would start.
As expected I did not have login credentials ready when the employee started yesterday at 7 am.
After I got into the office I was asked what happened and I explained that I can’t create a login while asleep.
I was told that this person is highly skilled and needs to work asap, I told them it needs time and they will get the credentials within the day.
Here you go!
So I created the user and scheduled the mail with the credentials at 11:55PM.
Got asked today why it was so late and I told them “I delivered in time and I can’t split myself into two people.””
Check out how people reacted to this story.
This person said they did the right thing.
Another person said there could be an opportunity here…
This Reddit user talked about things at their job.
Another person said this sounds familiar…
I can’t stand companies that demand people to upset their entire life to get just a little bit work more out of somebody.
You didn’t hire a robot!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, IT, job, jobs, malicious compliance, reddit, top, white text